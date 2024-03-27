Culture - Sports Vietnam lose 0-3 to Indonesia in World Cup Qualifiers, coach Troussier sacked The Vietnamese national football team's hope for a berth in the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers are dimming after it lost 0-3 to Indonesia at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on March 26 evening.

Videos Vietnamese culture introduced at Francophone event in France The Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France represented Vietnam at Francophonie Weekend on March 23-24, which was held in celebration of the Fifth International Francophonie Day 2024 (March 20) in France.