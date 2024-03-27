Vietnam strives to win more tickets to Paris 2024 Olympics
The sport sector is rolling out measures to provide optimal conditions for athletes in training activities and enhance their performance achievements, thus fulfilling the target of winning 12-15 tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympics, according to Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam Dang Ha Viet.
According to the authority, along with five athletes already qualified for the sport event, namely Nguyen Thi That (cycling), Trinh Thu Vinh, Le Thi Mong Tuyen (shooting), Nguyen Huy Hoang (swimming) and Vo Thi Kim Anh (boxing), Vietnam has also pinned high hopes on athletes in other sports such as badminton, weightlifting, gymnastics, taekwondo, and shooting.
Viet said that in order to encourage athletes to strive for berths at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Vietnam Olympic Committee and partners have announced rewards of 1 million USD for each athlete winning a gold medal, 500,000 USD for silver medalists and 200,000 USD for bronze medalists.
The Sports Authority of Vietnam will also award each athlete who secure a ticket to the Games with 50-100 million VND (2,000-4,000 USD).
A special nutrition policy has also been applied for coaches and athletes of national sport teams preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympics, said Viet.
Meanwhile, the Vietnam Olympic Committee and the Sports Authority of Vietnam have worked closely with partners to seek financial resources for training and competition of athletes in all tournaments at regional, continental and global levels, the official said.
Viet said 14 promising sports that Vietnam expects to have representatives competing at the Olympics are track and field, swimming, gymnastics, cycling, weightlifting, rowing, canoeing, shooting, archery, boxing, judo, taekwondo, table tennis and badminton.
He said that the target of having 12-15 athletes competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics was given basing on the assessments of opponents and the abilities of the athletes.
Regarding measures to remove difficulties facing Vietnamese sports and help the sector thrive, Viet said that the Vietnam Olympic Committee and the Sports Authority of Vietnam are coordinating with localities, associations and federations to seek financial support for athletes, ensuring the best conditions for them in training and competition.
Vietnam has also worked with foreign partners from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and some European countries to send Vietnamese athletes to the nations for training to secure high results at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, the official added./.