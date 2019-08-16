Vietnamese tank crew (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese tank crew finished second after Uzbekistan in the Tank Biathlon finals of the International Army Games 2019 in Russia on August 15.Among guests present at the finale were Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh.The Vietnamese team competed against Uzbekistan, Cuba and Uganda in the finals with the impressive performance of 2 hours, 25 minutes and 3 seconds, shooting 9 of 24 targets, behind Uzbekistan who shot 13 targets in 2 hours, 7 minutes and 22 seconds.Cuba came third, reaching the finish line in 2 hours, 29 minutes and 53 seconds, shooting 15 of 24 targets.The Tank Biathlon is part of the Army Games held from August 3-17 with the participation of 24 countries.This is the second time Vietnam has participated in the event.Giang said he was happy with the outcome.The games created an excellent opportunity for the Vietnamese team to expand their vision and strengthen relations with other countries, he added.-VNA