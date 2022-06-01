Vietnamese tattoo artist enters Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list
Tran Thi Bich Ngoc, a 28-year-old tattoo artist, has been named in the Art category of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list 2022.
The young tattoo artist, also known as Ngoc Like, is renowned for her expertise in tattooing over women's scars.
Ngoc completed her master's degree in Motion Pictures Arts and Television from the University of Theater and Performing Arts of Hanoi this year and was previously a graduate of the Faculty of Art Design.
She has been transforming traumatic scars into works of art since 2013, when she was 19.
While tattooing is still considered taboo in Vietnam, she believes covering up scars with artistic tattoos can be a part of the healing process that empowers people, especially women, to start a happier chapter in their lives.
In an interview with Viet Nam News, she said: “Tattoos don’t bring luck or good fortune, but they have a spiritual value for those who have them and they give off positive energy.
I’ve been doing this for a while now, and sometimes feel worn out by it all. But every time I receive a message of thanks from a customer, it’s like a 'moral gift' that gives me strength to pursue this path into the future.”
In addition to artist Ngoc, the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list also includes four other Vietnamese representatives: CEO and co-founder of Coin98 Finance Nguyen The Vinh (Finance & Venture Capital), CEO of Phenikaa MaaS Le Yen Thanh (Industry, Manufacturing & Energy), Deputy General Director of VinBus Nguyen Thanh (Industry, Manufacturing & Energy) and designer Uyen Tran of TomTex (Industry, Manufacturing & Energy)./.