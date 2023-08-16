Participants in the training course pose for a group photo. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A training course on Vietnamese language teaching opened in Hanoi on August 16 for over 60 Vietnamese teachers from 17 countries and territories.

The annual event, which was first held in 2013, aims to enhance the teaching capacity for professional and non-professional teachers in community language facilities and update them with the latest knowledge in training techniques.

To date, more than 800 overseas teachers have participated in such courses.

In 2020 and 2021, due to the impact of COVID-19, the course was held online with the participation of more than 400 overseas teachers.

Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang addresses the opening ceremony of the training course on August 16. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang appreciated the efforts and responsibilities of non-specialised teachers in teaching the Vietnamese language, thus preserving traditional cultural values of the nation to the overseas Vietnamese community.

Living, studying, and working in different countries and territories, the teachers are enthusiastic about preserving national values, especially the mother tongue, for the younger generations.

Currently, more than 5.3 million overseas Vietnamese are living in over 130 countries and territories around the world. Teaching and learning the Vietnamese language have been an essential need of the overseas Vietnamese community.

The course will run until August 31./.