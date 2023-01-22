This year, the Lunar New Year comes earlier, with the joy from the country’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The typical features of Tet include “banh chung”, red couplets, apricot blossoms, and peach blossoms, which are present along streets everywhere.

For those who are far from home, the Lunar New Year is an opportunity to return and reunite with family members, visit parents, relatives and friends, and wish each other a peaceful, healthy and happy New Year.

As for expats living in Vietnam and tourists in the country during this occasion, the traditional Lunar New Year is a unique holiday, giving them truly memorable experiences.

The Tet atmosphere seems more bustling this year as the country has reopened its borders to welcome international visitors since last March.

The Lunar New Year is fast approaching. Some may feel nostalgic about many things from the old year, but it is time to temporarily put aside such thoughts and welcome a New Year with lots of joy and hope./.

VNA