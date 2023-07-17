Secretary of the Hoa Binh provincial Party Committee Nguyen Phi Long (L), has a working session with Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, on July 17. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – A delegation from the northern province of Hoa Binh, led by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Phi Long, had a working session with Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, on July 17.

At the meeting, Long introduced Bangkok's officials strengths of Hoa Binh province with a convenient transport system, connecting to many airports, seaports and international border gates. In the coming time, the province will focus on attracting investment in various areas, including modern and high-quality industrial production; production and processing of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products; resort tourism development; urban development associated with ecology systems.

He said the province has a plan to prioritise investment in necessary infrastructure such as roads, power supply, construction planning, among others at potential and advantageous locations to create favourable conditions for investors investing in the province.

Long expressed his hope that Thai enterprises will become one of important investors in the Vietnamese province.

For his part, Chadchart said as head of Thailand’s capital city, he will connect local enterprises with Hoa Binh province while affirming that Bangkok city will always create favourable conditions for investors and enterprises of Hoa Binh province to seek investment opportunities in Thailand.

The Ambassador emphasised that he will work closely with the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand to promote cooperation between the two localities./.