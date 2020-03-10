Vietnamese universities uprank
Hanoi University of Science and Technology moves up 100 places compared to its ranking last year while Can Tho University enters the QS ranking among Agriculture and Forestry schools, the only Vietnamese entry in the list.
VNA
