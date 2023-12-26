Society Vietnamese, Lao Parties' newspapers strengthen ties A delegation of Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by its Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dinh Nhu Hoan on December 25 paid a courtesy visit to Khamphanh Pheuyavong, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Propaganda and Training.

Society Vietnam enforces numerous policies to ensure human rights Protecting and promoting human rights is a consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State. With the lodestar of putting people at the centre, considering them the driving force for national development, and striving to improve their lives and enjoyment of rights to ensure no one is left behind, Vietnam has gained many important achievements in human rights protection over the years.

Society Appeal court opens for 'repatriation flight' case The High-level People’s Court in Hanoi on December 25 opened an appeal hearing for 21 defendants in the “repatriation flight” case.