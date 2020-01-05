Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in Japan holds beauty contest
Tokyo (VNA) – Nguyen Thu Trang, a third-year student of the Tokyo International University, has won the crown of a beauty contest held by the Vietnamese Youth and Student Association (VYSA) in Japan.
As part of a New Year programme hosted by the VYSA, the pageant brought together nearly 100 contestants, with eight selected for the final round that took place in Tokyo on January 4.
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Trang said she will make all-out efforts to promote the image and culture of Vietnamese people to Japanese friends.
Established in Tokyo in November 2001, the non-profit VYSA gathers thousands of Vietnamese students and youths across Japan.
Over the past years, the association has organised various activities to connect Vietnamese youngsters in the host country, while helping to enhance understanding between Vietnamese and Japanese people.
Nguyen Nhu Lich, newly-elected President of the VYSA, said apart from culture, sports and charity activities, the association will step up academic activities for Vietnamese students and youths in Japan, like computer and science contests./.