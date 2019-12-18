Politics Prime Minister concludes Myanmar visit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on December 18 afternoon, concluding an official visit to Myanmar at the invitation of President U Win Myint.

Politics PM asks embassy to boost economic diplomacy in Myanmar Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar on December 17, asking them to push ahead with economic diplomacy as Myanmar has proved to be an attractive destination for Vietnamese firms.

Politics HCM City boosts cooperation with Finland in diverse fields Vietnam’s southern hub of Ho Chi Minh City and Finland have cooperation prospects in various fields such as education, innovation, and environmental protection, a local official has said.