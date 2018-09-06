Agencies in Vinh Long sign cooperation deals with Japanese partners at the celebration (Photo: baovinhlong.com.vn)

The Union of Friendship Organisations of Vinh Long and the Japanese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City organised a ceremony in the Mekong Delta province on September 6 to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties (September 21, 1973-2018).Addressing the function, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lu Quang Ngoi affirmed that Vietnam and Japan boast a long-lasting relationship with many similarities in history, culture, traditions and human values.Over the past 45 years, the two countries have become each other’s important partners in various fields. Especially, since Vietnam and Japan upgraded their ties to an extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia in March 2014, the bilateral relations have seen strong, comprehensive and practical developments.Vinh Long province has been promoting collaboration with Japan, mainly in education-training and sending of apprentices to Japan. Regarding investment cooperation, the province is now home to five Japanese investors with a total registered capital of nearly 28 million USD.Ngoi expressed his wish that the friendship and cooperation between the two nations will continue to develop strongly in the future.The Japanese Consulate General in HCM City is encouraging Japanese businesses to invest in the province in the fields of infrastructure development, agriculture, education, health, tourism, human resources development, and climate change response, he said.Vinh Long will work harder to improve its investment climate in order to provide the best conditions for foreign enterprises, including those from Japan, he added.Japanese Consul General to HCM City Kawaue Junichi said Japanese’ direct investment in Vinh Long has been promoted, contributing to generating jobs for local residents. In the coming time, the Japanese Consul General will increase collaboration with Vinh Long in this field, he added.The Japanese Government and people may support the province in the spheres of human resources training, infrastructure, advanced agriculture and processing industry.-VNA