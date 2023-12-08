Politics PMs agree to expand Vietnam - Belarus ties to potential areas Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko held talks in Hanoi on December 8, agreeing to expand their countries’ cooperation to potential areas.

Politics 14th National Party Congress socio-economic subcommittee meets The 14th National Party Congress subcommittee for socioeconomic affairs convened its first meeting in Hanoi on December 8 under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 8 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman receives leaders of Thai Chamber of Commerce, leading Thai firms Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) Sanan Angubolkuk and executives of several leading businesses of Thailand in Bangkok on December 8 as part of his ongoing official visit to the Southeast Asian country.