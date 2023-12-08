Vietnam-RoK friendship association in HCM City promotes exchanges, cooperation
The Vietnam-Korea Friendship Association (VKFA) in Ho Chi Minh City plans to organize cultural exchange events, creating conditions for the people of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) to increase understanding and help each other, heard its third national congress for the 2023-28 term on December 8.
The executive committee of the Vietnam-Korea Friendship Association (VKFA) in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
In the 2023-2028 term, the association is determined to innovate methods and content of activities, promoting exchanges and cooperation not only in the field of culture, education, and training but also in science and technology, tourism, and economic investment.
It intends to promote exchange and cooperation programmes between Vietnamese and RoK educational institutions, strengthen cooperation with the RoK Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, and coordinate with Korean and Vietnamese organisations and companies in the southern hub to hold charity and trade-investment promotion events.
The congress elected a 15-member executive committee for the tenure, with Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, head of the Information and Education Board under the city Party Committee elected president.
Speaking at the congress, Khue said that since it was founded in 1995, the association has seen positive developments. In the last term, the association made a practical contribution to the city’s people-to-people exchanges.
It established three new branches including the Vietnam - Korea Entrepreneurs Friendship Club, the Club of HCM City Labour Culture House, and the Vietnam - Korea Friendship Association at the University of Foreign Trade.
The association maintained regular activities such as celebrating the RoK National Day, the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations, attending festivals, and community and charity activities held by Korean and Vietnamese organisations./.