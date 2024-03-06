Business Infographic Vietnam’s FDI inflow surges 38.6% in two months Total newly-registered foreign investment capital, adjusted and contributed capital to buy shares and buy contributed capital of foreign investors totalled 4.29 billion USD as of February 20, up by 38.6% compared to the same period in 2023. The disbursement of FDI capital is projected at some 2.8 billion USD, reflecting a 9.8% increase against the same period last year.

Business Infographic Coffee exports set to account for 80-85% of total production by 2030 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has set a target of Vietnam’s total coffee plantation area reaching 640,000 - 660,000 hectares by 2030, with exports expected to account for 80-85% of the country’s total production.

Business Infographic Int’l organisations upbeat about Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth The Asian Development Bank (ADB), Bloomberg, and HSBC have all forecast that Vietnam’s GDP growth could reach 6 percent in 2024. Standard Chartered Bank, meanwhile, has forecast 6.7 percent, surpassing Vietnam’s own growth target of 6-6.5 percent.