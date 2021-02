Videos Int'l media interest in Vietnam’s development orientations The outcomes of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s 13th National Congress have continued to be in the spotlight of regional and international media outlets.

An exhibition on royal celebrations of the Lunar New Year (Tet) in the past is taking place at the Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature), Hanoi.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently approved a legal assistance program for small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the 2021-2025 period. The programme aims to promote awareness and sense of legal compliance and reduce legal risks and obstacles of SMEs that account for majority of the country's total businesses.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has assigned the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO to work with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to take necessary steps in submitting dossiers seeking UNESCO's recognition of "Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago" as a World Heritage site.