Vietnam's economy in first two months of 2024
In the first two months of 2024, economic indicators paint a dynamic picture for Vietnam with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surging by an average of 3.67%, core inflation increasing by 2.84% and total registered foreign investment reaching nearly 4.29 billion USD.
VNA
