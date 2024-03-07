Business Infographic Int’l organisations upbeat about Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth The Asian Development Bank (ADB), Bloomberg, and HSBC have all forecast that Vietnam’s GDP growth could reach 6 percent in 2024. Standard Chartered Bank, meanwhile, has forecast 6.7 percent, surpassing Vietnam’s own growth target of 6-6.5 percent.

Business Infographic Vietnam aims for 800,000 - 850,000 ha of rubber by 2030 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is aiming for Vietnam’s total rubber plantation area to reach some 800,000 - 850,000 ha by 2030, with 100% of rubber latex and wood to obtain planting area codes for product origin traceability.

Business Infographic Vietnam the world’s second-largest shoe exporter Vietnam ranked second in the world, just after China, in footwear exports, with 1.5 billion pairs shipped overseas and a presence in 150 markets in 2022. Footwear exports last year brought in over 20.2 billion USD, marking the 26th consecutive year, since 1998, that footwear exports have been in the billion-dollar category.