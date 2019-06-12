The Annual One Health Forum 2019 in Hanoi on June 12 (Photo: VNA)

– The Annual One Health Forum 2019 took place in Hanoi on June 12, highlighting Vietnam’s efforts to prevent and control diseases transmitted from animals to humans.The event was held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development within the framework of the Vietnam One Health Partnership for Zoonoses (OHP).Speeches at the event provided updates on the One Health Strategic Plan (OHSP) for 2016-2020 in building the capacity for the community and animal healthcare systems at all levels to step up the monitoring and diagnosis of emerging infectious diseases in humans and animals. This strategy aims to gradually eliminate rabies in humans, promote safe agricultural production, and detects risks of new disease outbreaks.Participants shared experience in preventing zoonoses. Domestic and foreign partners also pledged to support Vietnam to prevent and fight emerging infectious diseases.They agreed that it is necessary to enhance inter-sectoral and inter-governmental cooperation in the integration of zoonoses prevention programmes.UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen highly valued the country’s efforts to carry out the OHSP in preventing zoonoses. She added the meeting would propose solutions and plans to specify models for successfully coordinating the OHP and ensuring the sustainability of this programme.Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said in Vietnam, the OHSP for 2016-2020 is being implemented strongly and effectively. In 2018 and the first half of this year, the country successfully organised three ministerial-level meetings on ASEAN agricultural and forestry cooperation.It has established itself as the leading country in rabies prevention and control in Southeast Asia through the organisation of the ASEAN health and agricultural officials’ conference and the ASEAN Tripartite Rabies Meeting. It also completed a report reviewing the implementation outcomes of the ASEAN Rabies Elimination Strategy.Vietnam also hosted the 21st International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases in the Pacific Rim, which shared experience and promoted cooperation in the field among regional countries.Tien noted that these activities have not only helped turn Vietnam into one of the exemplary countries in the One Health approach but also affirmed its Government’s commitment to fighting zoonoses.The OHP made debut on March 1, 2016 with the participation of the Vietnamese Government, along with 27 domestic and foreign agencies and organisations. They have worked together to carry out the OHSP for 2016-2020, aiming to promote the country’s capacity in coping with risks of zoonoses arising from the human – animal – environment interaction.-VNA