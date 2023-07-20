Illustrative photo (Photo: congthuong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – In the first five months of this year, Vietnam had a trade surplus with the US at 35 billion USD, ranking third after China and Mexico.

Commercial Counsellor in the US Do Ngoc Hung said that Vietnam gained the trade surplus as in the market, Vietnamese products competed with those from third countries, not the US.

Moreover, Vietnamese exporters offer products with diversified patterns and competitive prices.

Among the group of Vietnam's top 10 exports to the US, six account for 10-27% of the US’s total import.

Hung said that those factors show that in the long-term, Vietnam will remain a reliable partner of the US in its supply chain shifting policy.

From now to the end of this year, Vietnam’s exports to the US can enjoy more favourble conditions now that the US economy has seen signs of recovery and consumer demand improved, the official said.

The US Government and businesses continue to pay attention and are strongly committed to business cooperation with Vietnam, Hung added, pointing out that major US groups such as Walmart, Boeing, and AES have committed to join Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2023 scheduled from September 13-15 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Major retail chains have started resuming orders to Vietnam while Vietnamese goods worth hundreds of billions of USD have been sold via Amazon’s e-commerce network.

According to Hung, his office will strengthen cooperation with ministries, agencies, localities, and associations to organise trade promotion in the provinces of Bac Giang, Vinh Phuc, and Ca Mau.

More promotion activities will be conducted to facilitate the export of Vietnamese fruits to the US including mango, longan, lychee, dragon fruit, grape fruit, and coconut./.