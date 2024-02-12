Business Vietjet inaugurates HCM City - Chengdu route Vietjet inaugurated a new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam and Chengdu of China on February 10 – the first day of the Lunar New Year, opening up opportunities for easy travel, promoting trade and tourism between the two countries.

Business Vietnam’s coffee export value doubles in January Vietnam shipped 230,000 tonnes of coffee abroad in January, earning 623 million USD, up 61.6% in volume and 100.3% in value year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Local consumption to regain spotlight: bank While Government expenditure was the main driver for the economy in 2023, local consumption will regain the spotlight in 2024, experts predicted.

Business Billions of VND spent on ao dai online for Tet holidays Vietnamese have splashed tens of billions of VND on ao dai (traditional long dresses), the national costume, via e-commerce platforms to dress up for the coming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.