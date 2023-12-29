Environment Two individuals detained for illegally possessing deceased rare animals Police in Huong Son district, the central province of Ha Tinh have announced a decision to launch legal proceedings against and issue a four-month temporary detention order for two local residents on charge of violating regulations on the protection of endangered and rare animals.

Environment Rare sea turtle rescued in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province The forest protection department at Con Dao National Park on December 27 rescued and released back to the sea a rare green turtle (Chelonia mydas), which was stranded on a beach in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Environment Ten rare monkeys released into the wild at Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Ten rescued monkeys have been released into Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh, according to the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development under the park's management board.