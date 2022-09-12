Business VinFast delivers first 100 VF 8s to customers in Vietnam Nearly a year after officially launching its high-end electric car duo, the VF 8 and VF 9 (formerly known as the VF e35 and VF e36), VinFast has officially handed over the first VF 8s to Vietnamese clients.

Business Fuel prices adjusted down on September 12 Fuel prices were slashed by over 1,000 VND per litre across the board on September 12.

Business Vietnam- Laos trade turnover increases steadily Trade turnover between Vietnam and Laos hit 1.076 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, an increase of 27% compared to the same period last year.

Business Int’l exhibition on beauty products and technology attracts foreign brands The 2022 International Exhibition on Beauty Products, Technology and Services, Vietnam Beautycare Expo 2022, will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from September 14 to 17.