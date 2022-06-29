Ilustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of this year was estimated to increase 7.72% year-on-year, higher than the growth rates in the same quarters during the 2011-2021 period, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported at a press conference on June 29.



According to GSO General Director Nguyen Thi Huong, the country's socio-economic development in the first six months of 2022 has prospered in most industries and fields, especially processing and manufacturing industry; retail sales of consumer goods and services; and exports.



The agriculture-forestry-fishery sector increased 3.02%, contributing 4.56% to the overall growth of the economy.



The industry and construction sector was up 8.87%, making up 46.85%, while the service sector rose by 8.56 percent, contributing 48.59 percent to the general GDP growth, Huong said.



Regarding GDP use, final consumption expenditure increased by 7.32% over the same period last year; accumulated assets rose by 4.57%; exports of goods and services surged 12.33%; imports of goods and services up 4.88%.



In the January – June period, the country's GDP grew by 6.42%, higher than the 2.04% and 5.74% growth rates of the same periods in 2020 and 2021, respectively.



In terms of economic structure in the first two quarters, the agriculture-forestry-fishery sector accounted for 11.05% of the country’s economy; the industry-construction and service sectors made up 39.3% and 40.63%, respectively, the GSO said./.