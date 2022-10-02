Vietnam’s GDP growth to be among the highest in SE as int’l organisations forecast
Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2022 and 2023 will be among the highest in Southeast Asian as shown in many international organisations’ forecasts and assessments on the Vietnamese economic outlook, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son told a routine government press briefing in Hanoi on October 1.
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2022 and 2023 will be among the highest in Southeast Asia as shown in many international organisations’ forecasts and assessments on the Vietnamese economic outlook, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son told a routine government press briefing in Hanoi on October 1.
Moody’s, the World Bank (WB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have projected Vietnam will achieve a GDP growth of 8.5%, 7.2%, 7% and 6.5%, respectively, this year, he said.
The economy is back on track, Son said, noting that the GDP growth hit 13.6% in the third quarter of 2022 and 8.83% in the first nine months of the year, the highest since 2011.
The nine-month GRDP growth exceeded 11% in 10 localities. Hanoi and HCM City recorded a GRDP growth of 9.97% and 9.69%, respectively, during the period, according to Son.
From January to September, the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector expanded 2.99% year-on-year; industry and construction, 9.63%; and services, 10.57%.
Vietnam has maintained a stable macro-economy with inflation well under control and CPI picking up 2.73%, he said./.