Business Agriculture sector works to deliver on COP26 commitments The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has decided to carry out a project on tasks and measures realising outcomes of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Business Hanoi remains bright spot in FDI attraction Thanks to the development of a network of industrial parks and clusters as well as efforts to accompany investors, Hanoi has remained one of the bright spots of the country in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction.

Business Dung Quat refinery surpasses nine-month production target The Dung Quat oil refinery produced about 5.18 million tonnes of petrol and oil during January - September, up 6% from the nine-month plan and equivalent to 80% of this year’s target, its operator – Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR) - said.

Business Vietnam looks to upgrade int'l merchant fleet Vietnam’s maritime sector is striving to upgrade its international merchant fleet in order to reduce the country’s dependency on foreign-owned vessels in export-import activities.