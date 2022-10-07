Travel Vietnam rakes in over 16 billion USD from tourism in nine months Vietnam earned more than 16 billion USD from tourism in the first nine months of this year, equivalent to 78% of the figure recorded in 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Business Hanoi fair showcases over 2,000 OCOP goods A trade fair opened in Hanoi on October 7 with over 2,000 products on show developed under the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme.

Business VinFast returns to Paris Motor Show 2022 Four years after its global debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, VinFast, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has announced its return with brand-new positioning as Vietnam’s first and only global smart EV maker, marking its significant leap on the journey toward sustainable mobility.

Business Hai Phong becomes increasingly attractive to domestic, foreign investors The northern port city of Hai Phong has become more attractive in the eyes of both domestic and foreign investors thanks to its concerted and modern development of socio-economic fields, transport and urban infrastructure, fair business and investment environment.