Politics Solidarity, national pride, people’s trust enhanced after elections: NEC official The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure on May 23 were a success, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong has affirmed.

Politics Infographic Vietnam's elections wrap up in success Vietnam's elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Council on May 23 wrapped up in success.

Politics Elections constitute a comprehensive success: Minister The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure was a comprehensive success as it took place democratically and in line with legal regulations, said Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

Politics Elections show strength of Vietnamese people: NA Chairman The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure create a vivid illustration of the Vietnamese people’s strength, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has said.