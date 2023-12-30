Politics Deputy Foreign Minister highlights successes of diplomatic conferences Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has highlighted the outcomes of the 32nd National Diplomatic Conference and the 21st national conference on foreign affairs that took place in Hanoi from December 18-23.

Politics Vietnam reaps rewards with “Bamboo diplomacy”: Reuters Reuters on December 28 publicised an article on Vietnam’s “Bamboo diplomacy”, highlighting the country's increasingly dynamic foreign policy approach and its most important diplomatic agreements over the last 12 months.

Politics President attends national military-political conference Politburo member, President Vo Van Thuong on December 29 attended and delivered a speech at the national military-political conference in 2023, during which he requested the entire army to coordinate with other forces to maintain security and order throughout the country, and proactively, effectively respond to non-traditional security challenges.

Politics Further efforts planned to promote Vietnamese bamboo diplomacy: FM The diplomatic sector will continue to focus on strongly developing the identity of the Vietnamese bamboo diplomacy in 2024 by concentrating on a number of focal points, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son told the media on the occasion of the coming New Year.