Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung and local leaders in a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba has held a ceremony in Santiago de Cuba, the second largest city of Cuba, to celebrate Vietnam’s 78th National Day (September 2).The September 5 function saw the attendance of Secretary of the local Party Committee José Ramón Monteagudo Ruíz and Governor Beatriz Johnson Urrutia.This is the first time Vietnam’s National Day has been celebrated in Santiago de Cuba, regarded as the cradle of the Cuban Revolution, about 900km east of Havana.The event took place in the context that the two countries are preparing for the celebration of the first visit to Vietnam by Cuban leader Fidel Castro 50 years ago (September 12-17, 1973).Fidel was the first and only foreign leader to visit the liberated area in the south of Vietnam when the war was ongoing.