Vietnam plans to ship 6.5 million tonnes of rice this year, or 100,000–200,000 tonnes more than 2021.

Asia is the biggest buyer of Vietnamese rice, accounting for more than 50%, followed by Africa and America.

The Philippines alone bought over 1 billion USD worth of Vietnamese rice, or nearly half of Vietnam's total export, mostly jasmine and high-quality rice, up more than 47% year on year.

In the past eight months, China bought over 520,000 tonnes of rice from Vietnam, or about 10% of Vietnam's rice exports, down 29% annually. At present, the neighbouring country has huge demand for glutinous rice but supplies in Vietnam are insufficient.

Ghana and the Ivory Coast remained stable markets for Vietnam, with more than 18% of the total rice export./.

