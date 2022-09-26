Politics Vietnamese President, Japanese PM hold talks in Tokyo President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had talks with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo on September 26 as part of his stay in Japan to attend the state funeral for former PM Abe Shinzo.

Politics Vietnam exerts great efforts in implementing SDGs: Australian scholar Vietnam, a developing country, has exerted great efforts in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and enjoyed fruitful results, said Professor Carl Thayer from the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

Politics HCM City wishes to boost cooperation with Cuba: official Ho Chi Minh City wishes to foster cooperation with Cuba, contributing to enhancing the traditional ties between Vietnam and the Caribbean nation, a municipal official said on September 26.

Politics President meets with Speaker of Japanese House of Representatives President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met Japan’s Speaker of the House of Representatives Hosoda Hiroyuki on September 26 as part of his trip to the country to attend the state funeral for late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.