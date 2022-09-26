Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met Japan’s Speaker of the House of Representatives Hosoda Hiroyuki on September 26 as part of his trip to the country to attend the state funeral for late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.



During the meeting, the Vietnamese leader expressed his deep sympathy over the passing of the late PM. He spoke highly of Abe’s special contributions to Vietnam-Japan relationship, and to promoting parliamentary cooperation between the two countries in recent years.



He affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to and wishes to work with Japan to strengthen their extensive strategic partnership.



President Phuc suggested the two sides continue to deepen multifaceted cooperation in accordance with the will of late PM Abe, including strengthening exchanges of delegations at all levels, and cooperation between the legislative bodies.



He called on the House of Representatives of Japan to support the Japanese government’s assistance for Vietnam in building an independent, self-reliant economy that is extensively and intensively integrated into the world through the provision of official development assistance (ODA); and promote trade and investment cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.



For his part, Hosoda thanked President Phuc and extended his thanks to the Vietnamese leaders for sending a high-ranking delegation to attend the state funeral.



This is a special gesture that shows the respect of the Vietnamese leaders for the late Japanese PM, and recognition for his dedication to Vietnam–Japan relations, he said.



The speaker recalled Abe’s desire to step up the Vietnam-Japan relationship during his lifetime, emphasising that the late PM attached great importance to Vietnam's role in the region and devoted much to promoting the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



He said for Japan, Vietnam is an economic-trade and labour partner, affirming his country’s support for promoting relations, especially in infrastructure development, ODA, technology transfer, bringing Vietnamese farm produce to the Japanese market, and labour cooperation.



The two sides agreed to continue close cooperation in international issues and support the role and stance of ASEAN, thus contributing to promoting peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.