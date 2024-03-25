Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair 2024 takes place in Kuala Lumpur from March 22-24. (Photo: travelandtourworld.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Many tourism attractions of Vietnam were introduced at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair 2024 which took place in Kuala Lumpur from March 22-24.

The fair was a rendezvous for travel agents, airlines, restaurants and hotels both in Malaysia and abroad to seek partners and explore destinations, new ideas and attractions.

The annual event, the biggest of its kind in Malaysia, showcased nearly 1,400 booths of nearly 5,000 tourism agents, hotels, according to MATTA President Nigel Wong.

On the occasion, Malaysia Airlines announced the decision to open direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to the central beach city of Da Nang, Vietnam with a frequency of five flights a week. Malaysia’s Golden Destination introduced many tours to Vietnam with famous destinations such as Ha Long Bay and Sapa in the north, Golden Bridge and Hoi An ancient town in the central region, and familiar destinations such as the metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City, among others./.