Vietnam’s tuna export to US enjoys stable growth
Vietnam's tuna exports to the US has increased stably, accounting for 15 percent of the market share in this country.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –Vietnam's tuna exports to the US has increased stably, accounting for 15 percent of the market share in this country.
The tuna export value to the US in 2021 was estimated at about 330 million USD.
The US is now Vietnam's largest single tuna importer, making up over 44 percent of the Southeast Asian country’s total tuna export value.
According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), Vietnam’s fresh and frozen tuna exports to the US rose by 47 percent, while processed and canned tuna exports decreased by 15 percent over the same period.
However, the US remains the leading import market of Vietnam's frozen and processed tuna./.