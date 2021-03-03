Health Vietnam hard at work developing COVID-19 vaccines While Vietnam as a whole is exerting every effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, scientists have been racing against time to develop vaccines - a weapon that will help humankind fight the deadly pandemic and considered the most effective course of action in the long run.

Health No new COVID-19 case reported on March 2 afternoon No new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Vietnam in the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 2, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health COVID-19 tracing app Bluezone sees over 30 million downloads More than 30 million smartphone users had downloaded Bluezone, a locally-developed app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, as of 11:30 am on March 2.

Health Mekong Delta provinces step up COVID preventive measures Mekong Delta provinces are tightening preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially along land borders and coastal entry points, after two new cases were reported in the region.