Health Vietnam goes 62 straight days without new COVID-19 cases in community Vietnam has gone 62 consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases reported as of 6pm on June 17, keeping the total infections in the country at 335, with no fatalities, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Doctors’ treatment protocols save severely ill COVID-19 patients Doctors and scientists in Vietnam who have been using various therapies and medicines to treat COVID-19, a new disease that has no standard treatment protocols, have been able to save a number of critically ill patients.

Health More than 20 localities have low birth rate: MoH Vietnam’s economic engine HCM City has the lowest fertility rate in the country of 1.53, according to the Ministry of Health’s latest report in June.