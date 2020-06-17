HCM City hospital successfully performs heart transplant
Doctors at HCM City’s Cho Ray Hospital have successfully performed a heart transplant on a 47-year-old man with heart taken from a brain-dead woman donor from Hanoi.
Doctors at HCM City’s Cho Ray Hospital transplant a heart donated by a brain-dead donor in a 47-year-old man who suffered from heart failure and possibly had little chance of survival without the transplant. (Photo courtesy of the hospital)
The recipient, who had suffered heart failure many years, received the heart last month, according to the hospital.
Doctors said his heart, liver, kidney and respiratory functions are stable.
The hospital’s doctors have successfully performed five heart transplants with the brain-dead donors in the last five years. They were assisted by doctors from Viet Duc Hospital in the first four, but in the latest case they carried out the procedure independently./.