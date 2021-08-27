Vietnam-Thailand 45-year ties highlighted at online event
The 45-year ties between Vietnam and Thailand were highlighted at an online conference jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok, the Thai Embassy in Hanoi and the Vietnam Diplomatic Academy on August 26.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh said that the 45th anniversary of the bilateral relations provides a chance for both sides to look back on the achievements of the relationship and sketch out future cooperation orientations.
Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura underlined that ideas from experts at the event will help both sides further promote their partnership in the future.
Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung affirmed that the formation of bilateral diplomatic ties 45 years ago opened up a new development era in the relationship between the two countries, especially in politics-diplomacy, trade-investment, tourism, and socio-culture.
Both sides have coordinated closely in multilateral forums, especially the ASEAN, while supporting each other in COVID-19 prevention and control, he said.
For his part, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand Thani Thongphakdi underlined the close connection between the two countries with regular dialogues and visits at all levels, especially among senior leaders.
He expressed belief that with strong determination and joint efforts, Vietnam and Thailand will complete the target of 25 billion USD in two-way trade in 2025.
He proposed the building of bilateral partnership on three key pillars of sustainable development, stable peace and stable future.
Participants at the event reviewed outcomes of the 45-year ties between the two countries in all fields, underlining their sound political relations and close coordination at regional and international forums such as the ASEAN, Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Asia–Europe Meeting (ASEM) and United Nations.
Vietnam and Thailand set up a strategic partnership in 2013 and elevated ties to an intensive strategic partnership in 2019.
Thailand is among the 10 leading foreign investors in Vietnam, and the largest trade partner of Vietnam among ASEAN countries.
Bilateral cooperation in culture and education has received great attention with Thai language now taught in a number of Vietnamese universities, they noted.
They also gave opinions on measures to further bolster the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership, suggesting increasing meetings at all levels, sharing experience in all fields, and exploring new collaboration opportunities, especially in technology startup, digital transformation, digital economy, innovation, supply chain formation, COVID-19 vaccine production, and green and sustainable growth.
In the East Sea issue, the two sides should build mechanisms to manage and settle disputes by peaceful measures on the basis of respect for international law, they said./.