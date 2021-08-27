Politics PM asks for continued support to HCM City during pandemic peak Ho Chi Minh City must ensure sufficient supply of food, social welfare and health care services for residents during the lockdown period to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Capital cities of Vietnam, Laos foster multi-faceted cooperation Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung hosted a reception for Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang on August 26.

Videos Vice President’s visit signals beginning of next chapter in US-Vietnam ties The issues of the COVID-19 crisis, economy and trade, climate change response as well as the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific were high on the agenda during the historic trip of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Hanoi.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos bolster audit cooperation State Auditor General of Vietnam Tran Sy Thanh attended the 9th Tripartite Meeting between the Supreme Audit Institutions of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam with the theme of auditing budget collecting via IT system held via videoconference on August 26.