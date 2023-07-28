Talking to Vietnam News Agency in Rome on the occasion of the visit by President Vo Van Thuong to the Vatican, the ambassador said in meetings of the Pope and the Vatican's officials with Vietnamese representatives, the Holy See side assessed the two sides' relations were developing positively, and expressed their wish to further promote the relations with Vietnam in the coming time.

Recently, at the 10th-round meeting of the Vietnam - Vatican Joint Working Group, the two sides basically agreed on the content of regulations for the Holy See’s Resident Representative and Resident Representative Office in Vietnam. The ambassador said the result is especially significant after 14 years of negotiations.

During his visit to the Vatican, President Vo Van Thuong is expected to meet Pope Francis and the Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

VNA