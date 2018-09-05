At the press conference (Source: VNA)

- About 350 booths will be featured at Vietnam’s Premier International Feed, Livestock and Meat Industry Expo (Vietstock 2018), which will take place on October 17-19 in Ho Chi Minh City.The event was introduced at a press conference held by the Department of Livestock Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and UBM Asia Limited – the largest trade show organiser in Asia in Hanoi on September 5.Nguyen Xuan Duong, acting general director of the department, said Vietstock 2018 will be the biggest ever of this kind, aiming to discuss measures to improve livestock productivity and seeking potential markets for livestock and aquatic products.Initiated in 2004, the biennial event has helped enhance links among experts, thus seeking solutions to fostering the country’s livestock industry.This year’s event will include workshops where foreign experts and representatives from regional livestock associations will share experience and advanced technologies applied in the sector, and discuss measures to push the industry’s development in the time to come.According to Rose Chitanuwat, business director of UBM Asia, Vietstock 2018 is expected to attract 12,000 domestic and foreign participants who want to seek new products and technologies, and potential partners, thus expanding business markets.A survey shows that 77.6 percent of visitors to Vietstock 2016 played a decisive role or made direct impacts on the purchase process and potential partners of exhibitors.Rose Chitanuwat said Vietnam’s livestock industry is facing difficulties because of mall production scale, high feed cost and reduced prices.The sector is making every effort to fine-tune production and distribution, establish effective supply systems and increase added values for livestock products, along with looking for new export markets, she added. -VNA