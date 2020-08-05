Viettel Global posts 50.7 million USD before-tax profit in H1
Mytel – a telecom brand of Viettel Group in Myanmar (Photo: Viettel Group)
Hanoi (VNA) - Viettel Global, a foreign investment unit of telecoms giant Viettel, posted a before-tax profit of 1.17 trillion VND (50.7 million USD in the first half of this year, equivalent to the same period last year.
Viettel’s Global revenue rose 9.7 percent to 8.6 trillion VND in the period thanks to growth in its three markets of Southern Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. Its gross profit increased by nearly 19 percent to 3.3 trillion VND.
A total of 51 percent of its revenue came from Southeast Asia, where its partner companies Viettel Myanmar, Star Telecom (Laos) and Metcom (Cambodia) saw double-digit growth in revenue.
Net revenue from business activities increased by 6 percent to 4.3 trillion VND the second quarter alone due to major currency fluctuations in its markets caused by the pandemic.
As of June 30, Viettel Global's total assets and owner's equities were 59.3 trillion VND and 29.4 trillion VND, respectively.
Established in 2006, Viettel Global currently operates in Cambodia, Laos, Timor Leste, Mozambique, Burundi, Haiti, Peru, Cameroon, Tanzania and Myanmar./.
