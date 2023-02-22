The Vifa Expo attracts 612 businesses with 2,410 booths, including more than 140 firms from 17 foreign countries and territories.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair (Vifa Expo 2023) will take place from March 8 to 11 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, according to organisers.

This year, the Vifa Expo attracts 612 businesses with 2,410 booths, including more than 140 firms from 17 foreign countries and territories. Over 3,000 visitors have registered.

The Vifa Expo 2023 will also promote online fair activities with the Vifa Expo Online Platform. Within the framework of the fair, there will also be seminars on new consumption trends in the global wood furniture market./.