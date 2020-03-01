Vinacomin aims to produce 24.9 million tonnes of coal and sell 60.7 million tonnes to gross a total revenue of over 114.3 trillion VND (4.9 billion USD). (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) is striving to earn 2 trillion VND (86 million USD) in pre-tax profit this year.



It aims to produce 24.9 million tonnes of coal and sell 60.7 million tonnes to gross a total revenue of over 114.3 trillion VND (4.9 billion USD).



To realise the targets, Vinacomin will push ahead with equitisation and divestment this year, while continously improving productivity and income for workers.



It will review the porfolio of investment projects in 2020 and only select ones that are essential for business and production activities.



Vinacomin was listed among the top 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) in 2019.



Its coal production was 40.5 million tonnes in 2019, while coal sales reached 44 million tonnes. The corporation raked in 4 trillion VND in profit, around 1 trillion VND higher than the target./.