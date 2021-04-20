Vinamilk leaps six spots in world’s top 50 dairy producers
The Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk) has moved up six places from 42nd to 36th in the Top 50 by Total Sales in Dairy Product Processors (Global), according to the rankings announced by UK-based Plimsoll Publishing Ltd.
A product of the Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Photo: VNA)
With total revenue of more than 59.7 trillion VND (nearly 2.6 billion USD) in 2020, Vinamilk was the only dairy producer in Southeast Asia to enter the Top 50.
Top 10 named businesses from the US, New Zealand, Europe and China.
The Vietnamese dairy firm entered the Top 50 for the first time in 2017. In 2020, thanks to its rational strategies to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vinamilk posted robust business results, with earnings surging 5.9 percent from 2019, and 17 percent from 2017.
In the past time, an array of new products have been introduced to Vietnamese consumers, including high-grade Vinamilk Green Farm fresh milk – a product made of fresh milk sourced at Vinamilk’s Green Farm, Vinamilk UHT fresh milk with bird’s nest and Fruit Love.
Thanks to its high-quality products, Vinamilk has been among top three most chosen fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand owners in both urban and rural areas for the 8th consecutive year, according to the Kantar Worldpanel’s Asia Brand Footprint 2020.
Along with affirming its prestige in the domestic market, Vinamilk has won the taste of consumers in 56 countries and territories. To date, it has shipped more than 2.4 billion USD worth of dairy products abroad.
Vinamilk has invested heavily in its international-standard dairy farms. The firm is now owning 13 dairy farms in Vietnam, and an organic milch cow farming resort complex in Laos.
Earlier this year, Vinamilk introduced the first eco-farm system in Thanh Hoa, Quang Ngai, and Tay Ninh provinces, with tens of thousands of cows. At the farm, the natural groundwater is considered "the source of nourishing life" as it is the water supply source for plants, grasslands and corn, helping to create eco-detention basins and keeping the air cool and fresh./.