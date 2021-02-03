Business EU firms show optimism about Vietnam’s business climate in 2021 The latest Business Climate Index (BCI) unveiled by the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Vietnam on February 3 indicates that EU companies in Vietnam ended 2020 with overall optimistic view about the country's’s business climate.

Business US firms eye expanding investment in HCM City More and more US businesses have been looking to pour capital into or expand their existing investment in Ho Chi Minh City, especially in hi-technology, electronics, and telecommunications, as well as other areas where the city has strengths.

Business Purchasing Managers’ Index dips to 51.3 in January The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was 51.3 in January, down from 51.7 in December, to signal a softer improvement in business conditions at the start of 2021.