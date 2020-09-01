Business PetroVietnam exploits 7.76 million tonnes of oil equivalent in eight months The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) on September 1 reported an oil equivalent output of 7.76 million tonnes in the first eight months of this year, 8.2 percent higher than the set target.

Business HCM City office market begins to feel COVID-19 impact Ho Chi Minh City’s office market has started to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with grade A buildings impacted more than grade B, experts have said.

Business Vietnam confirms no new COVID-19 cases, 28 recoveries on September 1 Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases stood unchanged at 1,044 at 18:00 on September 1 as no new infections were reported over the past 12 hours, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Business Over 990 million USD worth of G-bonds raised in August The State Treasury mobilised 22.850 trillion VND (992.1 million USD) worth of Government bonds via 16 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange in August, down 61 percent from the previous month.