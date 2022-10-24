Business Central bank raises selling price of USD to 24,870 VND The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on October 24 continued to sharply increase the selling price of the US dollar by 490 VND to 24,870 VND per USD - the highest rise in many years.

Business Loc Troi receives orders to export 400,000 tonnes of rice to EU Loc Troi Group, a leading provider of agricultural services and products in Vietnam, has so far got orders to export 400,000 tonnes of rice to the European Union (EU) market in 2023, according to a representative of the company.

Business Domestic firms supported to boost exports to China The Vietnam Trade Office in Beijing, its chapters and trade promotion offices in other Chinese localities have worked hard to support Vietnamese businesses to access and fully exploit the Chinese market in various forms, towards further promoting exports to the country, said Commercial Counselor at the Vietnamese Embassy in China Nong Duc Lai.

Business Thi Vai LNG project reaches 97% completion The one-million-tonne Thi Vai LNG storage project invested by Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) has reached 97.08% of the progress, with a total safe time of more than 2.73 million hours and no occupational accidents during project implementation.