Business Vietnamese company develops wind power project in Laos An agreement signing ceremony to develop a wind power plant project in Savannakhet province was held in Vientiane on July 6 between representatives of the Lao Government and Vietnam's AMI Renewables Quang Binh Investment Joint Stock Company.

Business North-central localities look to boost export to Laos, Thailand A conference to promote trade activities between businesses of six north-central provinces and those of Laos and Thailand took place in Dong Hoi city of Quang Binh province on July 7.

Business Singapore Regional Business Forum takes place in Hanoi Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai spoke highly of the effective cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore, while addressing the seventh Singapore Regional Business Forum (SRBF) in Hanoi on July 7.

Business Policy solutions needed to help businesses access capital: State bank governor Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong has suggested sectors and localities take more measures to remove difficulties facing small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), stressing that policy solutions are needed to help businesses access capital.