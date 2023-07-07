VinFast kicks off EV exhibition series
E-car model VF7 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - VinFast, the subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, launched the exhibition series "VinFast - For a Green Future" in Hanoi on July 7.
The series gives the public a look at VinFast’s six-year journey from the first Vietnamese automotive company to a global smart electric vehicle (EV) maker. It is also the largest series of electric mobility exhibitions ever held in the country, with 11 provinces and cities hosting the events from July 7 to September 17.
At the first exhibition, held at the Viet Xo Friendship Labour Cultural Palace in Hanoi from July 7 to 9, the firm displays its comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem, including e-bikes, e-scooters, electric cars, and e-buses.
It also debuted three new e-car models, namely VF 3, VF 6 and VF 7, along with the first e-bike model for the domestic market.
Visitors can also gain an insight into the highly automated factory of VinFast via advanced performance technologies.
At the event, the “For a green future” fund of Vingroup was officially established in efforts to help achieve the Government’s target of net zero emissions by 2050. VinFast will donate 1 million VND (over 42 USD) per car sold to this fund. Meanwhile, the Green and Smart Mobility (GSM) Joint Stock Company of Vingroup also pledged to donate 1,000 VND per Green SM Taxi trip to the fund.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman and Director General of Vingroup Nguyen Viet Quang said that “For a green future” is the message of the exhibition series nationwide. VinFast and other subsidiaries of Vingroup promise to take joint actions and make practical contributions to the realisation of the green and sustainable development goals of Vietnam and the humanity as a whole./.