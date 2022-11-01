Business Vietnam pushes forward economic ties with Egypt The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt has been actively and proactively promoting economic diplomacy to further boost bilateral economic, trade, investment and tourism ties, Ambassador Nguyen Huy Dung told Vietnam News Agency in a recent interview in Cairo.

Business Vietjet offers cheap tickets for Lunar New Year holiday Passengers can easily book Vietjet’s hundreds of thousands of attractive promotional tickets to fly during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Business Viejet fulfills 85% of this year’s revenue target The Vietjet Aviation JSC recorded a surge in its nine-month revenue, fulfilling 85% of the target set for this year, according to its third-quarter report.

Business Hanoi has first nightlife district Hanoi’s first nightlife district has been inaugurated in the Ocean Park area of Gia Lam district.