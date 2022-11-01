VinFast recalls 730 VF e34 cars to replace sensors
The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Competition and Consumer Authority has announced the recall of 730 VF e34 electric cars of Vinfast, which are available only in the domestic market, to check and replace their side crash sensors.
Among these 730 units, assembled from May to July, 709 had been sold, while the rest were still in stock of dealers.
The side crash sensor of the airbag system equipped with the VF e34 model is likely to encounter an incompatibility error with the airbag controller, and therefore may send an incorrect signal to the controller, VinFast said in a statement.
The company said it has not recorded any breakdowns or complaints from customers about the sensor errors.
Customers are advised to quickly bring their cars to the company’s showrooms, service factories and distributors from October 17, 2022 to October 17, 2023 for free checks and replace of sensors./.
