VinFast to hand over first Evo200 e-scooters to customers in Hai Phong on September 29
Vietnamese e-vehicle maker VinFast will deliver the first batch of new electric motorcycle model Evo200 to customers in northern Hai Phong city on September 29.
Evo200, which was introduced in April this year, can travel more than 200km after each full charge (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese e-vehicle maker VinFast will deliver the first batch of new electric motorcycle model Evo200 to customers in northern Hai Phong city on September 29.
Evo200, which was introduced in April this year, can travel more than 200km after each full charge. It has a price tag of 22 million VND (925 USD) each.
According to VinFast, after 48 hours opening sales of the bike from September 21, the firm received more than 18,000 orders for two models of Evo200 and Evo200 Lite.
VinFast Evo200 is the only brand-new 2-wheeler the brand launches in 2022 alongside four upgrades to Feliz S, Klara S (2022), Vento S, and Theon S.
This is the most affordable model in the product range, equipped with new generation LFP battery technology for outstanding travel distance. Evo200 can move with a maximum speed of 70km per hour, while Evo200Lite is adjusted to a maximum speed limit of 49km per hour, suitable for students.
VinFast Evo 200 has a stylish design and suitable for urban areas./.