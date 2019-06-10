VinSmart’s technology is developed with the close cooperation with the world's largest technology firms such as Qualcomm, Google, ArcSoft and DxO (Photo courtesy of Vingroup)

– Vietnam’s real estate-tech-retail giant Vingroup started construction on its smart phone factory - the second of its kind - in Hanoi on June 10.The VinSmart factory covers an area of 15.2ha in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park. The first phase of the construction is expected to be completed on August 15, 2019, with a production capacity of 23 million phones per year.In October 2019, the second phase will be completed with a capacity of 34 million units per year. In early 2020, the plant will reach its final capacity of 125 million units.The factory will strictly adhere to international standards for electronics and telecommunications manufacturing plants. The production environment is fully controlled for temperature, humidity, electrostatic discharge control and air quality.VinSmart’s technology is developed through the close cooperation with the world's largest technology firms such as Qualcomm, Google, ArcSoft and DxO to include the most advanced technologies in the smart device field. On product design, VinSmart cooperates with a number of designers and ODMs (original design manufacturers).Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman cum General Director of Vingroup, said that since joining the mobile phone production field, the group's products have received positive feedback. The group has received many processing orders from major partners in Europe and America. That is why Vingroup decided to invest in building a factory with a capacity larger than 25 times of its existing factory in the northern port city of Hai Phong to meet domestic and international demand.In addition to telephones, VinSmart will invest in building factories to produce smart and Internet of Things products such as smart TVs.-VNA