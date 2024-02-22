Business HCM City Export Forum and Trade Fair slated for May 8-11 The Ho Chi Minh City Export Forum and Fair 2024 will be held in the southern metropolis on May 8-11, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade announced on February 22.

Business SPS Vietnam works with German partner in providing food safety information for local firms The Office of the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam) on February 22 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tentamus Innovation Hub of Germany’s Tentamus Group, under which the two sides will cooperate in providing technical expertise on food safety control for Vietnamese exporters.

Business VinFast to supply 600 EVs to three Indonesian businesses VinFast, Vietnam’s first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, on February 22 announced that it has just signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three Indonesian business clients to provide 600 EVs for their corporate fleets.

Business VietJet Air to purchase 20 A330-900 wide-bodies Vietjet Air has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus for the purchase of 20 A330-900 wide-bodies, the leading aircraft manufacturer of Europe announced on February 22.