Visiting Phu Yen during the rice harvest
Phu Yen is the largest rice producing province in Vietnam’s south-central region and known as a rice granary. Visitors to the province during the harvest season in September will have the chance to witness the shimmering gold of vast rice fields.
-
Rice fields in Hoa Quang Bac commune, Phu Hoa district during the summer-autumn crop. (Photo: VNA)
-
Villages dotted among golden rice fields in Tay Hoa district. (Photo: VNA)
-
Harvesting the summer-autumn crop in Dong Hoa town. (Photo: VNA)
-
Images of rice fields stretching out into the distance attract tourists to Phu Yen. (Photo: VNA)
-
Tuy Hoa farmers joyfully harvesting the summer-autumn crop. (Photo: VNA)