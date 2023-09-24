Hotline: (024) 39411349
Visiting Phu Yen during the rice harvest

Phu Yen is the largest rice producing province in Vietnam’s south-central region and known as a rice granary. Visitors to the province during the harvest season in September will have the chance to witness the shimmering gold of vast rice fields.
VNA

  • Rice fields in Hoa Quang Bac commune, Phu Hoa district during the summer-autumn crop. (Photo: VNA)

  • Villages dotted among golden rice fields in Tay Hoa district. (Photo: VNA)

  • Harvesting the summer-autumn crop in Dong Hoa town. (Photo: VNA)

  • Images of rice fields stretching out into the distance attract tourists to Phu Yen. (Photo: VNA)

  • Tuy Hoa farmers joyfully harvesting the summer-autumn crop. (Photo: VNA)

