Visiting quarantine zone in Khanh Hoa province
Military officers are carefully instructed on providing services for quarantined citizens travelling from Coronavirus-hit zones (Photo: VNA)
The infrastructures can serve the quarantine of up to 150 people. Basic necessities such as free Internet, meals (57,000VND/day) and others are provided (Photo: VNA)
Military soldiers prepare meals for people in quarantine (Photo: VNA)
Military soldiers deliver food for people in quarantine (Photo: VNA)
Temperature is recorded periodically and reported to the medical staff (Photo: VNA)
Playing sports is recommended for the quarantine at the army barracks (Photo: VNA)
Regular disinfection activities are carried out to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)